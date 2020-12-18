MF DOOM & BADBADNOTGOOD – “The Chocolate Conquistadors”

Between Cyberpunk 2077 and Grand Theft Auto, the last few weeks have brought us a whole bunch of new tracks from the video game world. In terms of GTA, it’s due to the latest expansion of GTA V‘s still-wildly-popular online side. The Cayo Perico Heist addition brings in a whole new island setting, and with it there are some new radio stations. One of those was programmed by Julian Casablancas, and we’ve already heard the Voidz’ “Alien Crime Lord” from that mix.

GTA‘s new island scene also features a club, and one of the new radio stations otherwise is electronic-driven, featuring material from artists like Moodymann, Keinemusik, and Palms Trax. The new update also entailed some changes to already-existent GTA V stations, like Flying Lotus’ FlyLo FM. A couple days ago, we heard “Lunch Break,” a new MF DOOM track from FlyLo FM, with production from FlyLo himself.

That’s not the only place DOOM pops up in the new GTA expansion. Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM also received a new mix, and it features a track that finds DOOM and BADBADNOTGOOD teaming up once again. (The two previously crossed paths on “Ray Gun,” a cut from BADBADNOTGOOD and Ghostface Killah’s 2015 collab album Sour Soul.) The song is called “The Chocolate Conquistadors” and it’s a sprawling seven minute workout. Early on, DOOM raps over a sunny, funky rhythm, and BADBADNOTGOOD stretch out into a ebullient jam through the song’s second half. Check it out below.