MF DOOM – “Lunch Break” (Prod. Flying Lotus)
Rockstar Games, the makers of the Grand Theft Auto series, continue to add thing to the online multiplayer version of their 2013 game Grand Theft Auto V. Yesterday, we got a new GTA mission, and we got some new music to go with it. For instance, Julian Casablancas programs a station in the updated game, and it features a new Voidz track called “Alien Crime Lord.” Meanwhile, Flying Lotus was already programming a station called FlyLo FM. The updated version of the gam has a new mix from FlyLo, and that new mix has new music.
Back in 2014, FlyLo’s GTA station included “Masquatch,” a collaboration with the great and elusive indie-rap enigma MF DOOM. Today, we get another team-up from DOOM and FlyLo. The mix features “Lunch Break,” a new track that Flying Lotus produced for DOOM. As with everything DOOM makes, it’s a little mysterious, and we don’t know when it was recorded. But DOOM’s unchanging free-associative flow makes a nice match for FlyLo’s lurching, off-kilter funk. Listen below.
FlyLo’s new mix also features tracks from J Dilla, Thundercat, Channel Tres, Freddie Gibbs, Shabazz Palaces, and King Crimson, among others. It also has “Road Of The Lonely Ones,” the Madlib/Four Tet collab that just came out a few days ago. And there are some unreleased things in there, as well, including a Tierra Whack song called “Arrogant” and a new version of “Black Balloons Reprise,” the 2019 Flying Lotus/Denzel Curry collab, that now features a verse from the late Mac Miller. You can hear the full mix below.