Fiona Apple Talks Grammys’ Hypocrisy For Nominating Dr. Luke, And Why She’s Glad She’s Not Competing With Taylor Swift

Despite Kesha’s highly publicized allegations that Dr. Luke abused her sexually and emotionally, many artists have continued to collaborate with the pop hitmaker. This year alone he produced and co-wrote songs for Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Kygo, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, and DaBaby, and he was recently quietly nominated for a Grammy for his work on Doja Cat’s “Say So” under the pseudonym “Tyson Trax.” Fiona Apple, whose album Fetch The Bolt Cutters was the best of the year, is also up for a Grammy at next year’s ceremony, and in a new interview with The Guardian, she slams the Recording Academy for their hypocrisy in nominating Dr. Luke.

Before transitioning to the Grammys, Apple started out talking about Taylor Swift’s rerecording her old albums to regain control of her masters. “I am so on board for Taylor Swift re-recording her songs and I want them to outperform those old recordings,” she said. “It’s nice to know that the Swifties will make that happen. As much as the Swifties terrify me, I respect their power for doing good for her! I was so terrified that I was going to be nominated for album of the year along with Taylor Swift, I’m so relieved because I didn’t wanna get bullied!”

“Also, I’m bringing up the Grammys and that’s really something that I shouldn’t be doing, but really, Dr Luke is nominated?” she continued. “They had [Kesha] up there singing ‘Praying’ and now they’re gonna go: ‘Oh but it’s Tyson Trax!'” Apple also brought up Deborah Dugan, the first female Grammys president, who sued the Academy for sexual harassment and gender discrimination after being ousted a few months into her tenure: “I’m waiting to hear more about what Deborah Dugan has to say because that all reeks to me. When you hire somebody and they raise questions and then they get fired? There’s a lot of things that she brought up that make it so that I can’t vet that situation and I don’t really wanna go there and support it.”

Apple was nominated for Best Alternative Album, and her Fetch The Bolt Cutters track “Shameika” is up for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, a category that consists entirely of female artists this year. “I immediately had this feeling: I wish I was in a room with these ladies and we could celebrate,” Apple said. “I felt really nice for a second. Every week I send a selfie to Simon, who runs the Tumblr site on me. I thought, for that week’s selfie, I’m gonna make a T-shirt with everybody’s names in little hearts: Phoebe [Bridgers], Brittany [Howard], Danielle, Este, Alana [Haim], Adrienne [Lenker, Big Thief], Grace [Potter]. But then I threw it away. I felt like this is exactly what they want me to do: It’s better now! I got nominated! And it’s all women this year and the Grammys are great!”

“I keep going back to them putting Kesha on stage like, “We believe you” — and I believe her — then two years later, fucking Tyson Trax,” Apple concluded. “Not to go back to that word, but it’s bullshit. The feeling of wanting to celebrate with these women was genuine. But I should have that feeling anyway. I don’t know if anybody who’s nominated can help having the thought: what would I do If I won? My vision was that I would just get up there with a sledgehammer and I wouldn’t say anything, I would take the Grammy and smash it into enough pieces to share and I would invite all the ladies up. My second thought was I wonder if I can get all these ladies to boycott this shit because of Dr Luke.”