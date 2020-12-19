Obama’s Favorite Songs Of 2020 Include Waxahatchee, Phoebe Bridgers, & Dua Lipa

Every December, former president Barack Obama celebrates listmas by sharing his favorite songs of the year. Last year, his list included Big Thief, Rosalía, and Sharon Van Etten. This year, it’s got Waxahatchee, Phoebe Bridgers, Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, Jeff Tweedy, Lil Baby, Bruce Springsteen, J. Cole, Bob Dylan, Ruston Kelly, Faye Webster, Chris Stapleton, Spillage Village, Bad Bunny, and a whole lot more, plus a few songs from his summer 2020 playlist like Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé’s “Savage Remix,” J. Cole’s “The Climb Back,” and Mac Miller’s “Blue World.”

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year,” Obama tweeted alongside the list. “As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.” Check it out below.