Barack Obama Shares Summer 2020 Playlist

Every so often, Barack Obama likes to share a playlist to remind us that we may never again have a president with music taste as good as his. Yesterday, he posted his official summer 2020 playlist, which features artists like Rihanna, Nas, Mac Miller, Princess Nokia, Drake, Andy Shauf, and Frank Ocean alongside Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix).”

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama wrote. “I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer — including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it.”

Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges, who are on the playlist, performed at the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Billie Eilish, Common, John Legend, the Chicks, and Billy Porter are all scheduled to perform at the DNC later this week.