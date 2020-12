SZA has released a new song called “Good Days.” It’s her second solo track of 2020 following “Hit Different,” which came out back in September and was her first new material since 2017’s Ctrl. A snippet of this song was included at the end of the “Hit Different” music video. It features backing vocals from Jacob Collier, who is nominated for an Album Of The Year award at this year’s Grammys. Check out “Good Days” below.