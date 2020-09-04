SZA – “Hit Different” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

SZA has released a new single called “Hit Different,” which features Ty Dolla $ign. She worked on the song with The Neptunes and recorded it in DJ Khaled’s house earlier this year while he was at the Super Bowl, as she explained in a new interview with Apple Music. “I was swimming in my brain about what I wanted to say first, what I wanted to bring energy wise first and I just really — I just stopped trying to like overthink and I just wanted to give people something just to vibe because I have so much stuff that I’m just done holding onto,” she said during that interview.

It’s her first new solo material since 2017’s Ctrl, though she’s had her fair share of high-profile guest spots since then, most recently on tracks with Justin Timberlake, Donald Glover, and Post Malone.

A few weeks ago, SZA took to Twitter to call out her label TDE and its leader Terrence “Punch” Henderson for holding up the new music she has made since Ctrl, saying that her relationship with the label has been “hostile.”

Whatever happened behind-the-scenes after that has lead to this, our first new taste of SZA in three years. Check it out below.