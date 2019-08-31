Post Malone Reveals Hollywood’s Bleeding Guests Including Halsey, Travis Scott, & Ozzy Osbourne

Yesterday, Post Malone shared “Circles,” the third song from his upcoming album Hollywood’s Bleeding following “Wow.” and the Young Thug collab “Goodbyes.” And now, he’s revealed the album’s full list of features.

In addition to Young Thug, Hollywood’s Bleeding will have guest appearances from Halsey, Travis Scott, Ozzy Osbourne, Future, SZA, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Posty’s “Sunflower” collaborator and future tourmate Swae Lee.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is due out next week, 9/6, via Republic.