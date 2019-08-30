Post Malone – “Circles”

A few weeks ago Post Malone debuted a new song called “Circles” at an intimate concert sponsored by Bud Light. Today that track sees official release.

“Circles” is the third single from Posty’s third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, due out next week. It follows “Wow.” and the Young Thug collab “Goodbyes,” and like those songs, it sees him plunging deeper into the post-genre hip-hop soup that has become his native environment — this time with acoustic guitars like the one he strummed while covering Oasis with Twenty One Pilots at Leeds last weekend. Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker was rumored to contribute to this song, but the official credited producers are Frank Dukes, Louis Bell, and Post Malone himself, with Billy Walsh and Kaan Gunesberk picking up additional writing credits.

Will “Circles” extend his relentless hit streak? Listen below and share your valued opinion.

Hollywood’s Bleeding is out 9/6 on Republic. Pre-order it here.