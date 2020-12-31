Hovvdy Share Covers Of Coldplay, Charli XCX, Paramore, & Frou Frou

The Austin indie-pop duo Hovvdy released their most recent album, Heavy Lifter, towards the end of last year. But they’ve been popping up here and there across 2020 as well. They offered up two great standalone singles, the Andrew Sarlo-produced “Runner” and “I’m Sorry,” back in the summer. Maybe the floaty/smeared pop of those songs is going to wind up setting the stage for the next Hovvdy LP. But before then, they have something else before 2020 closes out: a surprise new covers EP.

The EP is called, simply, Covers 2, making it the sequel to last year’s Covers — itself a split EP that found Hovvdy and Lomelda covering each other. Covers 2 is not a similarly structured split, which is a shame when you imagine the prospect of Charli XCX covering Hovvdy. But that means we do get to hear Hovvdy covering Charli. (They chose “Claws.”) They also offered a characteristically pretty rendition of Coldplay’s “Warning Sign,” as well as interpretations of Paramore’s “The Only Exception” and Frou Frou’s “Hear Me Out.”

Hovvdy called the EP “a token of our appreciation for all your support this year.” It’s sweet of them to end the year thanking fans with some unexpected covers, and it’s a sweet-sounding EP for you to go ahead and end your own year with. Check it out below.