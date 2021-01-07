Trump Considering Pardons For Lil Wayne, Kodak Black: Report

Donald Trump and his team have prepared a list of individuals he is considering for pardons before he leaves office. As Bloomberg reports, that list includes many of his White House cronies and, not surprisingly, possibly himself. It also includes a number of celebrities, including Lil Wayne — who posed with Trump for a photo op last year — and Kodak Black.

Lil Wayne pled guilty to a federal weapons charge last month stemming from a December 2019 incident after a handgun was found in his luggage at an airport. He is expected to be sentenced later this month. Kodak Black is currently in prison for a weapons violation. He also remains under indictment on charges of criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina, a case that’s been ongoing since 2016.

Trump’s list is currently being vetted by lawyers and there is, of course, the chance that neither musician will be pardoned.