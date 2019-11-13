Kodak Black Sentenced To 46 Months In Prison On Weapons Charges

Kodak Black has been sentenced to almost four years in prison on various weapons charges. The 22-year-old Florida rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was arrested in May just before going onstage at the Miami version of the Rolling Loud festival. A judge later blocked Kodak from being released on bond, claiming that he was a “danger to the community.” In August, Kodak pleaded guilty on those gun charges. And now the Miami Herald reports that a federal judge in Miami has handed Kodak a 46-month sentence.

The charges revolve around a couple of gun purchases. In January, Kodak lied while filling out a background form to buy guns at a store in Hialeah, Florida. (He gave a false Social Security Number.) In March, Kodak tried to buy guns again, this time using his correct Social Security Number, and he was blocked.

One of the guns that Kodak bought was found two months later at the scene of an attempted shooting in Pompano Beach. It had his fingerprints on it. Someone had shot it at two houses, including one with children inside. Another was found in the trunk of a car that was crossing the Canadian border in April. Kodak, traveling in a different car, was caught with marijuana and charged with firearm and drug possession.

Kodak’s lawyer claimed that the guns were for self-defense and that Kodak feared for his safety after getting death threats from gang members. Kodak’s charges had a maximum 10-year sentence, but prosecutors had asked for him to get between 46 and 57 months. Kodak remains under indictment on charges of criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina, a case that’s been ongoing since 2016.