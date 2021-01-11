Yung – “Friends On Ice”

Daniel Hjorth

New Music January 11, 2021 1:09 PM By Chris DeVille

Yung – “Friends On Ice”

Daniel Hjorth

New Music January 11, 2021 1:09 PM By Chris DeVille

Yung is the decreasingly accurate name for the Danish indie rock Band To Watch who’ll return for their first album in six years later this month. It’s called Ongoing Dispute, and they’ve already previewed it in the form of advance singles “Progress,” “Above Water,” and “Such A Man.” Today they’ve released a fourth.

Yung - Ongoing Dispute [LP]

$22.99

The glimmering and wistful “Friends On Ice” is the best of the bunch so far. According to the band, it resulted from Mikkel Holm Silkjær accepting the challenge to come up with the most difficult guitar chord possible, but the results are smooth and natural. “It’s a song about alienation, loneliness and the immediate remedies we, as individuals in western society, turn to when confronted with pain or struggle,” Silkjær writes in a statement. “Capitalism promotes individualism, which makes a lot of people think they have to deal with issues and problems in life on an individual level, when often we’d be much better off if we dealt with things on a collective level.”

Hear “Friends On Ice” below, and stick around for “Such A Man,” which previously got lost in the end-of-year-shuffle.

Ongoing Dispute is out 1/22 on PNKSLM.

Chris DeVille Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “When I Think Of You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”

    19 hours ago

    Ariel Pink & John Maus Attended Trump’s Rally In Washington

    5 days ago

    Ariel Pink Dropped By Mexican Summer After Attending Trump Rally

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest