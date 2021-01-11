Yung – “Friends On Ice”

The glimmering and wistful “Friends On Ice” is the best of the bunch so far. According to the band, it resulted from Mikkel Holm Silkjær accepting the challenge to come up with the most difficult guitar chord possible, but the results are smooth and natural. “It’s a song about alienation, loneliness and the immediate remedies we, as individuals in western society, turn to when confronted with pain or struggle,” Silkjær writes in a statement. “Capitalism promotes individualism, which makes a lot of people think they have to deal with issues and problems in life on an individual level, when often we’d be much better off if we dealt with things on a collective level.”

Hear “Friends On Ice” below, and stick around for “Such A Man,” which previously got lost in the end-of-year-shuffle.

Ongoing Dispute is out 1/22 on PNKSLM.