Goat Girl – “Badibaba”

Over the last few months, the UK group Goat Girl have been gearing up to release their sophomore album, On All Fours. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Sad Cowboy” and “The Crack.” Now, with the album about a week and a half away, Goat Girl are back with another new one.

The latest preview of On All Fours is called “Badibaba.” “‘Badibaba’ is a song about environmental catastrophe and the pessimism and self-destruction that this causes to the human spirit,” guitarist/vocalist L.E.D. said in a statement. “We have a parasitic relationship to the earth, taking more than we need and not replenishing it. Greed is a human plague.”

There is something a little eerie and seasick about the music to “Badibaba,” echoed its lyrics: “Tearing up and burning down/ Leave all sadness underground/ Shove it somewhere we won’t see/ Turn our mess into debris,” the chorus goes, drawing parallels between repressing psychological traumas and burying all the plastic waste humans leave behind. At the same time, “Badibaba” might be the catchiest of these new Goat Girl songs, talking about destruction in an earworm of a chorus. Check it out below.

On All Fours is out 1/29 via Rough Trade Records. Pre-order it here.