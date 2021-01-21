Mister Goblin – “Six Flags America” (Feat. Sadie Dupuis)

Mister Goblin is the project of the former leader of Two Inch Astronaut. In 2019, he released his debut full-length, Is Path Warm?, and today he’s announcing its follow-up, which will be out next month.

Keeping with his tradition of referencing bad horror movies (one of his earlier tracks was about the diminishing returns of slasher sequels), the new Mister Goblin album is called Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil. The title is the plot of the 2010 M. Night Shyamalan production Devil, which he was inspired by watching during his time in lockdown, stuck in the same room and wondering if maybe the devil was with him too. (I also happened to watch this last year — it’s dumb but fun.)

Today, he’s sharing lead single “Six Flags America,” a duet with Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis about a trip to the amusement park that ends up being cancelled, infused with the kind of deflated anticipation many of us have experienced over the past year. It’s a pinched emo-adjacent acoustic ballad, and he and Dupuis sing in the chorus: “I’ve got a pair of season tickets to Six Flags America just for me and you/ I understand now why we couldn’t go/ But there’s just one thing that I know/ That it hurts to hear you say/ That the Joker‘s not that great, anyway.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Elevator”

02 “Hook In The Eye”

03 “Six Flags America”

04 “Decompensating”

05 “Something Bit Me”

06 “Get Gone”

07 “At Least”

08 “Cover Song”

09 “Cardboard Box”

Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil is out 2/19 via Exploding In Sound.