Trey Songz Arrested After Reportedly Being Attacked By A Cop At AFC Championship Game

Last we heard from Trey Songz, the scandal-ridden former R&B hit-maker was drawing the ire of local authorities by throwing a gigantic mask-free indoor concert in Columbus at the height of the pandemic. Now he’s ventured deeper into the Midwest and gotten into more trouble, though this time he may not have initiated it.

Songz attended Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes and the hometown Chiefs handily defeated the Buffalo Bills to qualify for a second straight Super Bowl trip. (They’ll face Tom Brady and his new team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who get to play the Super Bowl at home since Tampa happens to be this year’s site. It’s the 10th time Brady has qualified for the Super Bowl in his career, which is nuts.) As TMZ reports, during the game, some fans a few rows away began heckling Songz. A police officer responded to the attention by approaching Songz and, according to TMZ’s witnesses, physically attacking the singer without provocation. This led to a full-on fist fight that involved Songz putting the cop in a headlock before another officer broke them up and put Songz in handcuffs. It’s unclear if he’ll face any charges for the incident.

Footage of the event is viewable below. In the clip, onlookers can be heard shouting “What the fuck are you fucking doing?!” and “Arrest the cop!”

Songz was previously arrested in Detroit in 2017 when he destroyed equipment and refused to leave the stage at a concert.