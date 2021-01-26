Esther Rose – “How Many Times”

In 2019, the New Orleans singer-songwriter Esther Rose released You Made It This Far, a lovely sophomore album that straddled the line between countrified folk and DIY indie pop. Since then, she’s released a covers EP, taking on songs by people like Sheryl Crow and Nick Lowe, as well as a couple of singles. Today, Rose announces that she’s got a new album coming out this spring, and we get to hear a new song.

Rose has been playing with country bands in New Orleans for the past few years, and she co-produced her new LP How Many Times with Ross Farbe, a member of the synthpop band Video Age. On the record, Cameron Snyder and Dan Cutler, two members of the New Orleans roots-music group the Deslondes, play and sing backup for Rose. That would indicate that there are all sorts of disparate influences all over How Many Times. In December, Rose released her lilting single “Keeps Me Running,” and that song appears on her new album. So does “How Many Times,” the title track that opens the LP.

“How Many Times” is a classic love-life lament. The instrumentation is old-school country, with lots of pedal steel and fiddle. But even on a sad song like this, Rose finds a note of uplifting sweetness. Check out “How Many Times” and the new album’s tracklist below.

<a href="https://estherrosemusic.bandcamp.com/album/how-many-times">How Many Times by Esther Rose</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “How Many Times”

02 “Keeps Me Running”

03 “My Bad Mood”

04 “Coyote Creek”

05 “Good Time”

06 “When You Go”

07 “Songs Remain”

08 “Mountaintop”

09 “Are You Out There”

10 “Mountaintop”

How Many Times is out 3/26 on Father/Daughter Records.