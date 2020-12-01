Esther Rose – “Keeps Me Running”

A little over a year ago, Esther Rose released her sophomore album You Made It This Far. She’s been popping up now and again since. In the spring, she released a covers EP called My Favorite Mistakes, featuring her takes on songs by Sheryl Crow and Nick Lowe, among others. She followed that up in October with “Thirteen,” a standalone single. Today, she’s back with another one.

Rose’s latest is called “Keeps Me Running.” “Sagittarius season seems like the right time to release my love song for fire,” she said in a statement. “‘Keeps Me Running’ is my most recklessly optimistic loner anthem to date. It’s about not being ready for a new relationship, chasing that wild lonely feeling, and being energized by it.”

Check it out below.