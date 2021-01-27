Another Michael – “Big Pop”

Another Michael are a few weeks out from releasing their debut album, New Music And Big Pop. The band has shared a handful of tracks from it so far, including “I Know You’re Wrong,” “Boring For The Times,” and one-half of the album’s pair of title tracks, “New Music.” Today, they’re sharing the other one, “Big Pop,” a rousing bit of nostalgic, gauzy rock that’s about trying to become a bigger fan of yourself: “Not too far from hell, not too far from heaven/ I’ve got a job today; I’m going to be okay,” Michael Doherty sings on this one.

Here’s the band’s bassist Nick Sebastiano on the track:

‘Big Pop’ is a song about breaking the fourth wall with regards to all things music. It’s about letting go of the more serious habits of being a music fan, as well as the serious habits of being a musician. It’s good to have overwhelming feelings about art that you enjoy, and it’s good to enjoy your own art. We put together the lyric video as extension of that sentiment, hoping to embrace the vulnerability that comes along with loving music. It’s okay to ‘sing-along’ to your own songs. It’s probably healthy in the same way that it’s healthy to enjoy good times while you’ve got them. We felt it fitting to pair this song with some phone videos of good times that we’ve shared together as a group.

New Music And Big Pop is out 2/19 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.