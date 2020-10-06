Another Michael – “New Music” & “Boring For The Times”

The dreamy rock project Another Michael has been around for a few years now. They’ve put out two EPs, 2016’s Sans and 2018’s Land, and today they’ve announced their signing to Run For Cover and put out a pair of new tracks, “New Music” and “Boring For The Times.”

The former is a gentle slow build, centered around a wistful acoustic guitar that flutters upward. On it, bandleader Michael Doherty might as well be singing about the Stereogum comment section: “We were up late online talking about new music/ And you sent me a link to a song that I’d never heard before/ I need to get my headphones on.” And just like our comment section, it’s a beautiful thing. “Boring For The Times” has a bit more of a punch, a forceful drum beat twisting into something that sounds like a cross between Whitney and Alex G.

Check out both songs below.

<a href="https://anothermichael.bandcamp.com/album/new-music-2" target="_blank">New Music by Another Michael</a>

“New Music” & “Boring For The Times” are out now via Run For Cover.