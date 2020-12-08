Another Michael – “I Know You’re Wrong”

A couple months ago, the band Another Michael released a pair of new songs, “New Music” and “Boring For The Times.” The former is one-half of the title of the Philadelphia-via-Albany group’s upcoming debut album, New Music And Big Pop, which will be out in February. It’s the project’s first full-length following two EPs, 2016’s Sans and 2018’s Land.

Today, they’re sharing a new song called “I Know You’re Wrong” from it, a rootsy and driving track centered around Michael Doherty’s twang: “Thought I saw you take a swing at the door/ Thought I saw your funny note on the floor/ It was crowded and I didn’t like what we were talking about/ Oh, I know you’re wrong.” Check it out below.

Here’s Doherty’s statement on the track:

I Know You’re Wrong’ came to be when I first started toying with my new Electro-Harmonix Freeze, a pedal which has since become a piece of gear I go back to often when songwriting. Speaking of freeze, the ending lyrics tell a true story: It hadn’t snowed in Albany in a very long time. No snow whatsoever in the winter of 2016, and still no snow at the time of writing the song in late January of 2017. But by nature, all things overdue will eventually give, and soon enough we had a storm that our good friend, neighbor, and engineer Scoops Dardaris could only describe as ‘Snow-pocalypse 2k17.’ Who still remembers?

TRACKLIST:

01 “New Music”

02 “I Know You’re Wrong”

03 “What Gives?”

04 “My Day”

05 “Big Pop”

06 “What The Hell Is Going On?”

07 “I’m Not Home”

08 “Row”

09 “Hone”

10 “Shaky Cam”

New Music And Big Pop is out 2/19 via Run For Cover.