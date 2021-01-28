The three sisters in HAIM have all sort of Hollywood connections. Paul Thomas Anderson directs their videos, and he also cast them in his next movie. HAIM had Robert Pattinson play a vampire in their most recent Seth Meyers performance. They had a song on the soundtrack of The Croods: A New Age. And now HAIM are also working on the soundtrack for an entire animated musical that Netflix is making.

Deadline reports that Netflix is producing an animated movie based on The Witch Boy, Molly Knox Ostertag’s 2017 graphic novel, which “takes place in a secret, magical community where girls are born to be witches and boys grow into shapeshifters.” Minkyu Lee, a South Korean animator whose 2011 short Adam And Dog was nominated for an Oscar and who worked on Disney films like Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph, is directing. Maria Melnik, who wrote the screenplay for the 2019 horror movie Escape Room and who also worked as a writer on the Starz show American Gods, is writing it.

According to Deadline, The Witch Boy will feature “original music” from HAIM. That could conceivably just mean that HAIM will just have a song on the soundtrack, but it seems unlikely that they’d be part of the announcement if they weren’t more involved. Hopefully, this will mean HAIM are doing an entire cartoon-movie soundtrack, like they were Elton John and Tim Rice. And hopefully, it’ll all be better than that song from the Croods soundtrack.

In other HAIM news, the trio, along with collaborators Ariel Rechtshaid and Rostam, talk about their 2019 banger “Summer Girl” on the latest episode of the Song Exploder podcast. Check it out below.