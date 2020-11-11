Haim – “Feel The Thunder (The Croods: A New Age)”
Haim are developing quite the side hustle serving up rawk pastiche for children’s movies. The sisters teamed up with rising Hollywood composer and Childish Gambino mainstay Ludwig Göransson for “Rock N Roll Rules,” a Joan Jett sendup on the soundtrack to poptimist nightmare Trolls World Tour. And now they’ve delivered a similar track to the latest installment of The Croods.
The Croods: A New Age is dropping just in time for Thanksgiving, and its soundtrack will arrive a few days beforehand. It includes Haim’s “Feel The Thunder,” another ’80s-damaged rocker that has very little to do with the artful pop-rock of Women In Music Pt. III. “Feel the thunder! Feel the noise!” they shout over rollicking power chords and a steady backbeat that sound practically prehistoric.
Listen below, and check out our far-reaching interview with Danielle Haim while you’re at it.
The Croods: A New Age’s soundtrack is out 11/20, and the movie releases on 11/25.