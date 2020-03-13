Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige, & George Clinton – “It’s All Love”

Nearly every tour in the world has ground to a halt thanks to coronavirus concerns, but Trolls World Tour rolls on. I guess you really can’t stop the feeling!

Executive producer Justin Timberlake’s soundtrack to the children’s movie sequel is out today, featuring previously released collabs with SZA and Anderson .Paak. Like the prior Trolls soundtrack, it also has cartoonish versions of classic songs sung by the cast. Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos does Daft Punk’s “One More Time.” Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom sings classic rock tunes including Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train,” Heart’s “Barracuda,” and Scorpions’ “Rock You Like A Hurricane.” Anna Kendrick and Timberlake head up a medley of “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and “Good Times” titled “Trolls Just Want To Have Good Times.” Another track called “Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup” goes from Spice Girls to Baha Men to Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch to Psy to LMFAO in quick succession.

There are more originals, too. Haim and Ludwig Göransson combined for a Joan Jett pastiche called “Rock And Roll Rules.” Dierks Bentley has a country number called “Leaving Lonesome Flats.” George Clinton teams up with .Paak and Mary J. Blige for a new remix of “Atomic Dog.” Kelly Clarkson sings “Born To Die,” which is sadly not a Lana Del Rey cover. Somewhere in the mix are Kenan Thompson, Icona Pop, James Corden, Walt Dohrn, Joseph Shirley, Esther Dean, and Kunal Nayyar.

Perhaps most enjoyable for a grownup audience is “It’s All Love,” a four-way collaboration between .Paak, Timberlake, Blige, and Clinton. Hear that one below, where the full soundtrack is also streaming.

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack is out now on RCA. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on 4/10, but we’ll see.