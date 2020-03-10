Justin Timberlake – “Don’t Slack” (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

Justin Timberlake has shared a new song called “Don’t Slack,” a collaboration with Anderson .Paak from the soundtrack to the upcoming film Trolls World Tour. “I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project,” Timberlake told Zane Lowe in a new interview on Apple Music. “We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Timberlake revealed that he also recorded a track with Lizzo. “Lizzo, can we please put the song out,” he said. “We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo. It’s like a Chicago house record. And it goes so hard. It’s so fun. It’s so good.”

“I don’t have an agenda to make an album, but if it comes together then it comes together,” Timberlake added. “And in the meantime I just want to stack records with people that I love, and that I’m inspired by, and that happens to be a ton of people.” Listen to “Don’t Slack” below.

Trolls World Tour hits theaters 4/10.