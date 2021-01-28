Juliana Hatfield – “Mouthful Of Blood”

In recent years, alt-rock legend Juliana Hatfield has busied herself with full-length covers albums celebrating Olivia Newton-John and the Police; she’s talked about doing R.E.M. next. Meanwhile Hatfield has continued cranking out her own original work, including 2017’s Pussycat and 2019’s Weird. She’s been a prolific force in her 50s, and that’s about to continue with a new LP called Blood.

The album, out in May, was largely recorded at home due to the pandemic, a change from the former Blake Baby’s usual mode of operation. In a press release, Hatfield writes, “I think these songs are a reaction to how seriously and negatively a lot of people have been affected by the past four years. But it’s fun, musically. There’s a lot of playing around. I didn’t really have a plan when I started this project.” That’s exemplified by lead single “Mouthful Of Blood,” which is not apparently inspired by St. Vincent or Toni Morrison. It’s a super-catchy, lightly melancholic power-pop tune that reminds me of Hatfield’s influence on bands like Best Coast and Colleen Green.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Shame Of Love”

02 “Gorgon”

03 “Nightmary”

04 “Had A Dream”

05 “Splinter”

06 “Suck It Up”

07 “Chunks”

08 “Mouthful Of Blood”

09 “Dead Weight”

10 “Torture”

Blood is out 5/14 on American Laundromat. Pre-order it here.