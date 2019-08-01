Juliana Hatfield – “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” (The Police Cover)

Juliana Hatfield has been busy. Last year, the ’90s alt-rock veteran and former Blake Babies frontwoman released Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John, a full-length album of Olivia Newton-John covers. Early this year, she followed that up with Weird, a full-length album of original songs. And now she’s getting back into the covers game with another full-length album called Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Alongside a new version of “Every Breath You Take,” which she previously covered on her greatest hits album Gold Stars 1992–2002: The Juliana Hatfield Collection, the LP features new renditions of Police songs like “Roxanne,” “Canary In A Coalmine,” and “Hungry For You (J’aurais Toujours Faim De Toi.” Today, Hatfield is introducing the project by sharing her own take on “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da.” This is what she has to say about it and the album as a whole:

With Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police I am continuing the project that I started last year with my Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John album. I hope to continue to go deep into covering artists that were important to me in my formative years. The songs I’ve chosen seem to resonate in the present moment. “Rehumanize Yourself,” “Landlord,” and “Murder By Numbers” explore ugly kinds of nationalism, abuses of power, and the mendacity of large swaths of the ruling class. And then there are the timeless, relatable psychodramas: “Every Breath You Take,” “Can’t Stand Losing You,” “Canary In A Coalmine.” In the Police, each player’s style was so distinctive, accomplished, and unique that I didn’t even attempt to match any of it; for anyone to try and play drums like Stewart Copeland would be a thankless, pointless task that is bound to fail. Instead, I simplified and deconstructed, playing a lot of the drums myself, in my rudimentary, caveman style. Chris Anzalone (Roomful Of Blues) played the rest of the drums. Ed Valauskas (the Gravel Pit) and I each played about half of the bass parts, while I did all the guitars and keyboards. I listened to a lot of the Police when I was preparing and making this album, and their recordings are as refreshing and exciting as ever. I hope that my interpretations of these songs can inspire people to keep loving the Police like I did, and still do.

Listen to “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Can’t Stand Losing You”

02 “Canary In A Coalmine”

03 “Next To You”

04 “Hungry For You (J’aurais Toujours Faim De Toi)”

05 “Roxanne”

06 “Every Breath You Take”

07 “Hole In My Life”

08 “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da”

09 “Murder By Numbers”

10 “Landlord”

11 “Rehumanize Yourself”

12 “It’s Alright For You”

Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police is out 11/15 on American Laundromat Records. Pre-order it here.