The Killers – “C’est La Vie”

New Music January 29, 2021 12:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Just days after the Killers released last August’s excellent Imploding The Mirage, they promised another album within “about 10 months.” In December, without comment, they shared what appeared to be the tracklist for that album. Earlier this week, they went on Instagram Live from the studio (with former member Dave Keuning in tow) and previewed a new song with a beat one might describe as trip-hop. So, are the Killers releasing a new album this year? Maybe! Probably? But the first new Killers music of the year is not part of that project.

Instead, the band just dropped a deluxe edition of Imploding The Mirage featuring three new bonus tracks. The tracklist ends with stripped-down versions of two tracks, dubbed “Caution (Wasatch Style)” amd “Blowback (Acoustic).” And before that, there’s a new song called “C’est La Vie.” It’s a weird one! In a mostly good way. It reminds me a bit of Talking Heads and even the Dismemberment Plan, though by the end it has drifted into more of a sophisti-pop direction? In any case, you can see why they left it off the heartland-rockin’ Imploding The Mirage, and why they’d want to release it in some form.

Hear “C’est La Vie” and the other two bonus tracks below.

The deluxe version of Imploding The Mirage is out now on Island.

