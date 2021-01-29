The Killers – “C’est La Vie”

Instead, the band just dropped a deluxe edition of Imploding The Mirage featuring three new bonus tracks. The tracklist ends with stripped-down versions of two tracks, dubbed “Caution (Wasatch Style)” amd “Blowback (Acoustic).” And before that, there’s a new song called “C’est La Vie.” It’s a weird one! In a mostly good way. It reminds me a bit of Talking Heads and even the Dismemberment Plan, though by the end it has drifted into more of a sophisti-pop direction? In any case, you can see why they left it off the heartland-rockin’ Imploding The Mirage, and why they’d want to release it in some form.

Hear “C’est La Vie” and the other two bonus tracks below.

The deluxe version of Imploding The Mirage is out now on Island.