The Alchemist, the rap-production mastermind, has been making music for well over a quarter-century, but he’s really been on a run lately. Last year, two of his collaborative albums — The Price Of Tea In China, with Boldy James, and Alfredo, with Freddie Gibbs — were among the year’s best. Today, Alchemist has a whole new project out, and it’s just him on his own.

Alchemist’s new project is called Carry The Fire, and it seems to be a conceptual work about the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. I guess Carry The Fire is an EP, though it’s not fully defined. It’s a short piece of work — eight instrumental tracks in 10 minutes — and it’s full of samples of news broadcasts and commercials from the era. Director Jason Goldwatch has made an accompanying short film that’s full of grainy VHS images from that moment in time.

The Alchemist is releasing Carry The Fire in conjunction with the clothing brand Born X Raised, and that company is selling vinyl copies of the project. (If you really want a $75 Carry The Fire picture disc, you get get it here.) Below, check out the Carry The Fire stream and the Goldwatch short film.