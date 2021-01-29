Hayley Williams Hand Delivers New Song “My Limb” For Fan To Leak

On her Instagram story, Williams showed herself delivering a Sanctuary candle and a CD of a new song called “My Limb” to Carly Butler, a big fan of hers in their shared home base of Nashville. In what was dubbed a celebration of last night’s Wolf Moon, Williams dressed up her dog Alf in a cape and nervously left the disc at Butler’s home. An understandably enthused Butler shared a snippet of the song on her Twitter, and the whole thing is up on YouTube now. “Did hayley williams drive to your house and drop off a candle and a cd with her new song on it or are you having a normal night,” Butler tweeted, among other low-key freakouts. Fun stuff!

The “My Limb” YouTube uploads comes from a different Williams fan, who writes:

Kazi here (yes, the guy that made the flowersforvasesofficial account and launched WWIII within the Paramore community). Hayley Williams asked fans to leak her song because she doesn’t care about sales or promo. This song is called “My Limb” and it will probably be available on Spotify soon. This may be the lead single for an upcoming album.

Check out the song and various social media documentation of the drop below, and revisit our interview with Williams here.

i’m sorry i cannot reply to all of these tweets right now due to the fact that i am simply floating away into the ether at the moment pic.twitter.com/FDumTvNPTO — carly butler (@ylrac) January 29, 2021