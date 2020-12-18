Hayley Williams – “Find Me Here”

Paramore leader Hayley Williams released her debut solo album, Petals For Armor, this year. If this cheeky tweet is to be believed, we might be moving on to new Paramore material next year. So before 2020 is up, Williams has released a three-track EP called Self-Serenades — named after what she called her sporadic series of covers that came out during lockdown — that features acoustic renditions of Petal For Armor tracks “Simmer” and “Why We Ever” and a brand-new Williams solo track called “Find Me Here.”

“I spent this year at home like everyone. I hadn’t spent that much time at home alone with my guitar since I was a teen, before Paramore hit the road,” Williams wrote in a statement, continuing:

Once I realized I’d likely not be performing any of my new songs live for a while I guess it just felt right to play them for myself and re-imagine them, just a little bit lonelier. It wasn’t long before I started writing new songs again and one of the demos I made seemed fitting for this little EP. ‘Find Me Here’ is the feeling of surrendering your loved ones to their own, personal struggles; letting them take their time and come to their own rescue. It’s a hard version of love to learn but it is an important lesson in loving someone well.

Check that out below.

And here’s the other two tracks from the EP:

The Self-Serenades EP is out now via Atlantic.