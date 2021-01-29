The Swedish band Tribulation make a form of metal that doesn’t fit neatly into any preordained categories. Their whole attack is clean and sweeping and catchy, but it’s also grim and guttural. They sound like they could play arenas, but they also sound like they could be rasping at you from the deep, unexplored inner chambers of a frozen cave. Both of these are good things.

Today, Tribulation have followed up their massively satisfying 2018 album Down Below with a new one called When The Gloom Becomes Sound. There’s a whole lot of prog-informed melody on the new album, but there’s also plenty of guttural aggression, and frontman Johannes Andersson has really grown into his rasp. There’s nothing radically new on When The Gloom Becomes Sound, but these ghouls know what they’re doing.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, When The Gloom Becomes Sound is Tribulation’s last album with guitarist and primary songwriter Jonathan Hultén, who recently announced his departure from the band. He’s going out on a high note. We’ve already posted the early singles “Leviathans” and “Hour Of The Wolf,” and now you can stream the whole LP below.

When The Gloom Becomes Sound is out now on Century Media.