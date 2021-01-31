Watch Machine Gun Kelly Play SNL

News January 31, 2021 10:23 AM By James Rettig

Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, a few months removed from his pop-punk-inspired album Tickets To My Downfall, which was his first #1 album. He did two songs from that album, “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Lonely.” This is Machine Gun Kelly’s first appearance on SNL, though his friend Pete Davidson impersonated him in a sketch last month. Watch his performance below.

The show also parodied the NOW series of compilations with a compilation of NOW That’s What I Call Theme Songs Sung By The Stars Of The Show, inspired by Nicole Kidman singing the theme of her show The Undoing. The sketch features imaginary theme songs for The Queen’s Gambit, Stranger Things, Succession (as sung by “Anya Taylor-Joy,” “Julie Andrews,” and “Cousin Greg,” respectively), and a few more, including host John Krasinski singing some words for The Office theme. Check that out here:

Here’s MGK and Pete Davidson falling off the stage at the end of the show:

Next up on Saturday Night Live: Phoebe Bridgers on 2/6 and Nathaniel Rateliff on 2/13.

