Marilyn Manson Addresses Accusations Of Abuse

This morning, Evan Rachel Wood shared a statement in an Instagram post, alleging Marilyn Manson “horrifically abused” her when they were dating. Several years ago, Wood testified before the House Judiciary Committee about her experience of sexual assault and other abuse, but this was the first time she had named Manson as the perpetrator.

In the wake of Wood’s statement, others came forward with similar accusations about Manson’s behavior. Loma Vista also dropped Manson, who had not been in an official contract but maintained ownership of his recordings while licensing them to the label.

Manson didn’t respond throughout the day, until posting a message from his own Instagram tonight. You can read his statement below.