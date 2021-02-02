Cloud Nothings’ New Song “Nothing Without You” Comes With Its Own Video Game

In a couple of weeks, Cloud Nothings will follow up the 2020 quarantine album The Black Hold Understands with the new full-band studio LP The Shadow I Remember. The band recorded this one at Chicago’s Electrical Audio Studios with Steve Albini, and if you remember their Attack On Memory album, you know that’s a good thing. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Am I Something” and “The Spirit Of,” and today, they’ve dropped one more single before the LP arrives.

“Nothing Without You” is a fast, fuzzy, confident rocker, and it’s got Dylan Baldi delivering his lyrics in what I’d call a power-pop voice. For the hook, Macie Stewart from the Chicago band OHMME comes in on vocals, and it’s cool to hear a different voice on a Cloud Nothings track. The band has found a fun, weird way to deliver the song to the world: A psychedelic video game, where the song plays while you make a cartoon character do trippy shit. You can check the game out here.

On the song, Baldi says:

“Nothing Without You” explores both the negative and positive aspects of dependency, whether it be on a person, a place, an object, or nothing at all. Jesse Jacobs and Vagabond Dog took that concept and filtered it through the ultimate needy creature, the Tamagotchi.

Here’s the song:

The Shadow I Remember is out 2/26 on Carpark. Pre-order it here.