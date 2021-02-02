Drakeo The Ruler – “Too Icey”

In November, the influential LA underground-rap giant Drakeo The Ruler got out of jail, coming to a plea agreement after spending years awaiting trial. In December, Drakeo came out with his mixtape We Know The Truth, his first post-jail full-length. That’s a quick turnaround, but Drakeo is already moving on to another project, and he came out with a new single this morning.

Drakeo’s new track “Too Icey” is a mellow, laid-back piece of expert shit-talk. In his inimitable sideways mutter, Drakeo repeats, again and again, that he’s not worried about comments on the internet: “He had to run up on the child, I had to clothesline him/ Sneak-dissing on the net got me dumbfounded.” (In Drakeo’s voice, “clothesline him” and “dumbfounded” rhyme perfectly.) He also calls himself “a punk rocker,” and I would love to know more about that.

In the “Too Icey” video, Drakeo rolls around Los Angeles in a Rolls Royce, looking quite peaceful. According to the YouTube description, the song is a single from a forthcoming project called The Truth Hurts. Check it out below.