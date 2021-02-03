Tkay Maidza – “Kim” (Feat. Yung Baby Tate)

Tkay Maidza released the exciting and varied Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2 EP last year, one of 2020’s best, and today she’s back with a new track called “Kim,” which finds her in metallic banger mode with an assist from Yung Baby Tate.

“The idea for the song came from Kim Possible, an iconic figure from my childhood – she always came out on top,” Tkay Maidza said in a statement. “I wanted to make a song to remind those who question me that I will always figure it out. And once we started planning the video, we had the idea to add iconic moments from other famous Kims in my lifetime.”

The track’s accompanying Adrian Yu-directed music video features Tkay Maidza dressed up as three different Kims: Possible, Lil, and Kardashian. Check it out below.