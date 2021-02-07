Watch Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang the national anthem to kick off Super Bowl LV, which is taking place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Country superstar Church is getting ready to release a new triple album, Heart & Soul, which will be rolled out throughout April. Sullivan put out a new project, Heaux Tales, last month, her first album in five years.

In a recent interview with Apple Music Country, Church said that he hadn’t heard Sullivan sing until they were paired up together by producer Adam Blackstone, who arranged the national anthem for this year’s Super Bowl. “She may be the best singer I have heard — I was floored,” he said. “The best thing about this — no matter what happens, because that’s a nervy thing that we got to do — I’m a fan.”

H.E.R. was also on-hand at the Super Bowl to sing “America The Beautiful.” H.E.R. and Sullivan previously collaborated on a track. Watch those performances below.

Last month, Lady Gaga also sang the national anthem at the inauguration.