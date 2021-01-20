Watch Lady Gaga Sing The National Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga is the President Of The United States now. Wait, that’s not right. Joe Biden is the President now, after being sworn in at the west front of the US Capitol building this morning. Gaga, who as far as we know is still the ruler of Chromatica, was on hand to welcome a fellow world leader with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Yesterday, Gaga posted a photo of herself inside the Capitol building with the following message: “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls.”

Watch her sing the national anthem below.

Here's Lady Gaga's entire rendition of The Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/O3b6Kkouoi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

Here’s Obama giving a little wave to Gaga:

Here’s Jennifer Lopez’s performance:

And here’s Garth Brooks doing “Amazing Grace”:

Gaga’s appearance during the inauguration is part of the socially-distanced, largely virtual celebrations for the inauguration. Also in attendance at the Capitol to perform today were Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks. More musicians are scheduled to appear as part of a 90-minute broadcast tonight, which will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature performances by Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, and more.

New Radicals are also reuniting for the first time in 22 years as part of the inauguration virtual parade in the afternoon.