Springsteen’s Blood Alcohol Was Reportedly Only A Quarter Of Legal Limit

This morning, TMZ reported that Bruce Springsteen was arrested for driving while intoxicated at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ in November. But “a source familiar with the case” tells the Asbury Park Press that Springsteen’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02 when he was arrested, which is only a quarter of New Jersey’s .08 legal limit. If true, it’s unclear why he was charged with driving while intoxicated in the first place.

In addition to DWI, Springsteen was issued citations for reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. Because the arrest took place on federal land, the case will be heard in federal court, and he’ll have to appear sometime in the next few weeks. Springsteen has no prior DWIs. Following news of his arrest, Jeep pulled his new Super Bowl ad from its YouTube channel.