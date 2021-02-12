Director Shaka King’s new movie Judas And The Black Messiah examines the life of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton through the eyes of William O’Neal, who, as part of a plea deal, infiltrated the party’s Illinois chapter to gather intel on Hampton for the FBI. The film stars a lot of big prestige-friendly names like Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jesse Plemons, and in keeping with its event movie status, its soundtrack is stacked as well.

Most notable on the tracklist is “What It Feels Like,” a new collaboration between the late Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z. H.E.R.’s “Fight For You,” nominated for a Golden Globe and shortlisted for an Oscar, is also on there, as is music from the following: Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, Nas, SiR, A$AP Rocky, Dom Kennedy, White Dave, and Hampton’s son, Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. Executive producers for the album include Hit-Boy, Interscope’s Dash Sherrod, RCA’s Archie Davis, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler (also a producer on this film).

Stream the full soundtrack below.

Judas And The Black Messiah and its soundtrack are both out today. The movie is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.