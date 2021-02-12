Stream The Judas And The Black Messiah Soundtrack Feat. Nipsey Hussle, G Herbo, Lil Durk, & More

New Music February 12, 2021 12:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Stream The Judas And The Black Messiah Soundtrack Feat. Nipsey Hussle, G Herbo, Lil Durk, & More

New Music February 12, 2021 12:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Director Shaka King’s new movie Judas And The Black Messiah examines the life of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton through the eyes of William O’Neal, who, as part of a plea deal, infiltrated the party’s Illinois chapter to gather intel on Hampton for the FBI. The film stars a lot of big prestige-friendly names like Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jesse Plemons, and in keeping with its event movie status, its soundtrack is stacked as well.

Most notable on the tracklist is “What It Feels Like,” a new collaboration between the late Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z. H.E.R.’s “Fight For You,” nominated for a Golden Globe and shortlisted for an Oscar, is also on there, as is music from the following: Hit-Boy, G Herbo, Lil Durk, Black Thought, Polo G, Rakim, Nas, SiR, A$AP Rocky, Dom Kennedy, White Dave, and Hampton’s son, Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. Executive producers for the album include Hit-Boy, Interscope’s Dash Sherrod, RCA’s Archie Davis, and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler (also a producer on this film).

Stream the full soundtrack below.

Judas And The Black Messiah and its soundtrack are both out today. The movie is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Chris DeVille Administrator
Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Club Nouveau’s “Lean On Me”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Aretha Franklin & George Michael’s “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)”

    7 hours ago

    “Little Bitch” David Crosby Explains Why Phoebe Bridgers Smashing A Guitar Was “Pathetic”

    3 days ago

    Kacey Musgraves Talks New Album, Divorce From Ruston Kelly In New Interview

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest