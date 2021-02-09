Charlie Puth, Janelle Monaé, Borat Shortlisted For Best Original Song Oscar

Last week’s Golden Globes nominations kicked off movie awards season in earnest, and although the Academy Awards won’t reveal their nominees until after the Globes’ ceremony on Feb. 28, they have shared their nominee shortlists in nine categories today. As Variety points out, those include 15 contenders apiece for the Best Original Song and Best Original Score awards.

In the score category, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — whose work for both Mank and Soul nabbed Globe nominations — are again represented for both of those films. Their fellow Globes nominees Ludwig Göransson (Tenet), Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky), and James Newton Howard (News Of The World) are also on the list, as are the scores for movies including Minari, Da 5 Bloods, The Invisible Man, Mulan, and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. The full list is below.

Four of the Globes-nominated songs cracked the Oscars shortlist: Leslie Odom Jr.’s “Speak Now” from One Night In Miami, H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah, Laura Pausini’s “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, and Celeste’s “Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7. Left off the list, however, is Andra Day’s “Tigress & Tweed” from The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

Some of the other songs that remain in Oscar contention include Janelle Monáe’s “Turntables” from All In: The Fight For Democracy, Mary J. Blige’s “See What You’ve Done” from Belly Of The Beast, John Legend’s “Never Break” from Giving Voice, Will Ferrell and My Marianne’s “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Robert Glasper’s “Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!, Charlie Puth’s “Free” from The One And Only Ivan, Christina Aguilera’s “Loyal Brave True” from Mulan, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan. (That last one’s gotta sting for Andra Day.)

Billboard also points out that no music documentaries made the 15-movie shortlist for Best Documentary Feature. Films that were competing for a spot included Beastie Boys Story, the Taylor Swift doc Miss Americana, Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President, the Billie Holiday doc Billie, Chuck Berry, Creem: America’s Only Rock n Roll Magazine, Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time, The Go-Go’s, Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something, On The Record (about a rape charge against a hip-hop mogul), Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band and Zappa.

See the full Best Original Song and Best Original Score shortlists below.

Best Original Song shortlist:

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight For Democracy (Amazon Studios)

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly Of The Beast (Independent Lens)

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (Amazon Studios)

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (Netflix)

“Never Break” from Giving Voice (Netflix)

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix)

“Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah (Warner Bros)

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (Netflix)

“Rain Song” from Minari (A24)

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Free” from The One And Only Ivan (Disney Plus)

“Speak Now” from One Night In Miami (Amazon Studios)

“Green” from Sound Of Metal (Amazon Studios)

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Original Score shortlist:

Ammonite (Neon) – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

Blizzard Of Souls (Film Movement) – Lolita Ritmanis

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) – Terence Blanchard

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures) – Benjamin Wallfisch

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix) – John Debney

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) (Netflix) – Gabriel Yared

The Little Things (Warner Bros) – Thomas Newman

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Minari (A24) – Emile Mosseri

Mulan (Walt Disney Pictures) – Henry Gregson-Williams

News Of The World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Soul (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Tenet (Warner Bros) – Ludwig Göransson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton

This year’s Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place April 25.