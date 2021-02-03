Trent Reznor, H.E.R., Riz Ahmed, Andra Day Among Golden Globe Nominees

The Best Original Song category features “Tigress & Tweed” by Andra Day, who is also up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. “Tigress & Tweed” was written by Raphael Saadiq with Holiday’s signature song “Strange Fruit” in mind. Leslie Odom Jr. similarly is double-nominated for One Night In Miami, with a Best Original Song nod for his song “Speak Now” (which Odom wrote with Sam Ashworth) and a Best Supporting Actor nod for his role as Sam Cooke in the film. The category is rounded out by H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” from Judas And The Black Messiah (cowritten by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and Tiara Thomas), Laura Pausini’s Diane Warren-penned “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead, and Celeste’s “Hear My Voice,” cowritten with Daniel Pemberton, from The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

In other music-adjacent nominations, Sia’s controversial autism-themed musical Music is up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and actor-rapper Riz Ahmed will compete for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role as a drummer losing his hearing in Sound Of Metal (pictured above). The film version of the Hamilton Broadway musical spawned two nominations, for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and for Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. He’ll compete with James Corden for his work in The Prom, the Netflix musical in which Meryl Streep raps, which is also up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Lastly, noted rock ‘n’ roller Jared Leto is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the thriller The Little Things.