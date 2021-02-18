Kaytranada – “Caution”

A little more than a year after the release of his collab-heavy album BUBBA, the Montreal producer Kaytranada has stayed busy. He’s remixed Dua Lipa, collaborated with Lucky Daye, and gotten his first-ever Grammy nomination. Today, he’s got a new single out in the world — though, if you spend enough time scrolling through 15-second videos, you might’ve already heard a piece of it.

Yesterday, Kaytranada premiered his new track “Caution” on TikTok as some sort of Black History Month promotion for the platform. According to The FADER, “Caution” “debuted as a sound for users to blend into their videos.” That seems pretty gross! Fortunately, Kaytranada did not wait long to release “Caution” as an actual single, and you can listen to it now without being a part of that whole experience.

“Caution” is a short, loping instrumental and a fine example of Kaytranada’s whole style — Dilla-esque atmospheric obliqueness, but translated to a house-music format. The track doesn’t change up too much over its two and a half minutes, which makes me think Kaytranada actually put it together with TikTok in mind, but it makes for a cool ride. Listen below.