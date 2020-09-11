Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now (Kaytranada Remix)”

Dua Lipa just released an extensive collection of club remixes from her excellent new album Future Nostalgia, assembled in collaboration with the Blessed Madonna. Club Future Nostalgia would seem to be the final word on all that, but entertaining and exhaustive though the project may be, it turns out there were still great Future Nostalgia dance remixes out there yet to hear.

For instance, today Kaytranada has served up a new version of “Don’t Start Now,” the titanic single that kicked off this album cycle nearly a year ago and climbed to #2 on the Hot 100. He has turned the track into the kind of warmly off-kilter dance music he specializes in, replacing the gleaming pop production with a lightly funky house-music haze. Check it out below, and if you like what you hear, revisit Kaytranada’s 2019 album BUBBA and its recently released instrumental version.