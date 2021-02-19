Stream Caution’s Shimmery, Catchy New Self-Titled EP

New Music February 19, 2021 2:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Nora Button and Cash ML used to be in the DC power-pop band Saturday Night. A couple of years ago, they formed a new duo called Caution, and they started making hazy, lovely indie-pop — part shoegaze twinkle, part power-pop sparkle. The duo’s sound is warm and deadpan, with a tiny bit of Cowboy Junkies twang. It reminds me a lot of a less energetic and more blissed-out take on Velocity Girl, the great DC dream-pop band of the ’90s. This is not the kind of praise I dole out lightly. Caution are really good.

Caution are now a long-distance project, with Button in Minneapolis and ML in Baltimore, but their sound remains lovely and compelling. Last year, the band released an EP called What You Sell. Today, they’ve followed it up with a self-titled EP. The song “Swallow” caught our ear earlier this week. It was not a fluke. Caution is a great EP. Stream it below.

The Caution EP is out 2/19 via Born Yesterday Records.

