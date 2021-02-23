The Natvral – “New Moon”

A couple weeks ago, Kip Berman announced his debut album under his solo moniker, the Natvral. It’s called Tethers, and it’s arriving in April. So far, we’ve heard one song from it, “Why Don’t You Come Out Anymore?” Today, he’s back with another one.

Berman’s latest is called “New Moon.” “A bright, ambitious friend of mine used to date a kind-hearted, but poor musician,” Berman explained in a statement. “At some point, their relationship ended and she went on to marry someone that offered a bit more stability — and asked me to sing a song at their wedding. I gladly sang the song she asked me to, but that experience led me to write another. I didn’t mean to sympathize with her ex — though it’s hard not to. And I didn’t mean to say she chose something wrong for herself, because she’s better suited to her new person. But I just wanted to get at that moment when you know love isn’t going to be enough, and it’s time to say good-bye.”

Berman also offered some thoughts on the accompanying video:

It was still the early days of social distancing, and I tried to use that time as well as I could without putting anyone at risk. So I went to an empty park and filmed myself. I then sent the footage to my friend Art Boonparn, who did some of my favorite old The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart videos (“Everything With You,” “Young Adult Friction,” “Anymore,” and the Natvral’s “Know Me More”). It was a bit sad we couldn’t be together, but it was nice that we could still create something together. In the end, being apart wasn’t the end of the world — just a pause. I couldn’t have imagined a line like, “We’ll be alright, just not tonight,” would feel so unfortunately apt for this moment. But I hope for better days soon.

Check it out below.

Tethers is out 4/2 via Kanine. Pre-order it here.