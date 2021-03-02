The Armed – “AVERAGE DEATH”

Last month, the Armed announced a new album called ULTRAPOP, featuring guests like Mark Lanegan and Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen. And while the album still digs into all kinds of heavy music traditions, true to its name it finds the Armed crafting their own version of aggressive, intense “pop” music. So far we’ve heard one song from it, “ALL FUTURES.” (It ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, they’re back with another.

The latest preview of ULTRAPOP is called “AVERAGE DEATH.” It comes with a video that the band’s Dan Greene describes as an expression of “the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make.” He added: “We hope this video is equal parts mesmerizing and uncomfortable.” True to the nature of the music (and the video for “ALL FUTURES”), the clip for “AVERAGE DEATH” is something like a metal aesthetic filtered through the bright colors of Pop Art. The clip also features guest appearances from Nicole Estill and Jess Hall.

Check it out below.

ULTRAPOP is out 4/16 via Sargent House.