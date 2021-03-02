Primavera Sound Festival 2021 Cancelled

Last year, Barcelona’s much-loved Primavera Sound Festival, set to take place in June, became one of the early casualties of the global pandemic. When they announced the cancellation of the 2020 festival, though, Primavera’s organizers said that they’d return in 2021. They wasted no time in unveiling the lineup for the 2021 show, too. This year’s Primavera, once again set for June, was going to bring back many of the acts booked for 2020, as well as a few additions. It would’ve had Pavement, Bikini Kill, the Strokes, Gorillaz, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, the National, FKA twigs, the Jesus And Mary Chain, and Tyler, The Creator, among many others. It would’ve been great! But it won’t happen.

Even with a vaccine making the rounds, it’s not going to be safe to hold a major music festival by this coming June. In an announcement on the Primavera website and on social media, organizers say that “the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for large events” makes the show impossible.

But the bookers are planning to bring Privamera Sound back in 2022, and they say that they’ll honor all tickets that people bought for the 2020 and 2021 festival. They also say that they’re putting together the lineup now: “We will announce the festival line-up until June 5.” Fingers crossed on that.