Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Announces In-Person 2021 Induction Ceremony

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has announced that its 2021 induction ceremony will take place in-person in Cleveland on 10/30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Arena. It’s the largest capacity venue that the Rock Hall has used for the induction ceremony, but it’s unclear how many people will be allowed to attend. As Cleaveland.com reports, current COVID-19 capacity limits would allow 5,140 tickets to be sold (25% of the arena’s 20,562-person capacity.).

“Ticketing capacity is an important question these days as we move through the health challenges of our nation but also get reopened again,” CEO Greg Harris said in a press conference. “Ticket on-sale announcement will be in July. Until then, we’re going to monitor best practices and make sure that however we’re seating the event, we’re doing it in a careful and healthy way.”

After a slight delay — which resulted in a permanent change to the Rock Hall’s annual calendar — the 2020 induction ceremony was held virtually.

The nominations for the Rock Hall Class of 2021 were announced last month. The long list includes Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, the Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, Kate Bush, and more. The inductees will be announced in May.